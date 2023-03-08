A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'The Watchmaker's Daughter': New action thriller tells riveting story of Corrie ten Boom

'It's all true but it's structured with cliffhangers, with misdirection, with missing information'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 7, 2023 at 9:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CBN NEWS) -- Venture back to World War II and the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. That's where the famed ten Boom family ran a successful watch shop that would come to hide many Jews and Resistance workers.

Among the family members was Corrie ten Boom. Books have been written about her heroism and extraordinary faith but none quite like the newly released The Watchmaker's Daughter which reads like an action thriller.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

During World War II, it's estimated Corrie saved the lives of some 800 Jews and Resistance workers, many of them hiding at her family's home and watch shop. All of their lives were on the line every day and that's the tension and drama author Larry Loftis captures in the book.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Wild brawl breaks out on flight after man's wife allegedly gets bumped
'Wanna see something?' Lunch lady allegedly had sex with student, sent nude images for months
'The Watchmaker's Daughter': New action thriller tells riveting story of Corrie ten Boom
Purim in biblical Israel's oldest city canceled due to terrorists at large
'Burn some sh** down': Congresswoman's guard says Jews run world, he can summon lightning
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×