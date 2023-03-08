'The Watchmaker's Daughter': New action thriller tells riveting story of Corrie ten Boom

(CBN NEWS) -- Venture back to World War II and the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. That's where the famed ten Boom family ran a successful watch shop that would come to hide many Jews and Resistance workers.

Among the family members was Corrie ten Boom. Books have been written about her heroism and extraordinary faith but none quite like the newly released The Watchmaker's Daughter which reads like an action thriller.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

During World War II, it's estimated Corrie saved the lives of some 800 Jews and Resistance workers, many of them hiding at her family's home and watch shop. All of their lives were on the line every day and that's the tension and drama author Larry Loftis captures in the book.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

Read the full story ›