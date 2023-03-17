A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Weaponization of the legal system reaches new level

Mike Davis: 'Donald Trump is uniquely evil to the liberal prosecutors in New York'

Published March 17, 2023 at 6:54pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- If we are to believe the news, the district attorneys in Fulton County, Georgia and Manhattan will soon announce indictments of Donald Trump.

The New York indictment looks especially imminent. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is hellbent on charging Mr. Trump. In fact, the New York City District Attorney’s office has been searching for any way to charge the former president since 2017. The investigation has poured over President Trump’s personal and business life. They’ve reportedly settled on charging Donald Trump for the non-crime of his attorney Michael Cohen paying Stormy Daniels settlement money.

Even The New York Times admits the case is a stretch: “The case against the former president hinges on an untested and therefore risky legal theory involving a complex interplay of laws.”

Read the full story ›

