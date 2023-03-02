A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Weatherman speaks out in 1st interview since nude leak cost him his job

Had been camming for years before his identity was eventually discovered

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:54pm
(DNYUZ) – The New York City weatherman who was fired after nude screenshots from an adult cam website were sent by an anonymous user to his bosses at work – as well as his own mother – described his humiliation in his first interview since the incident six months ago.

Talking to the WNYC’s Anna Sale on the Death, Sex & Money podcast, Erick Adame revealed he had been camming for years before his identity was eventually discovered, performing sex acts in front of the camera for strangers which he considered to be a private matter outside of his identity as a television presenter.

When contacted by The Daily Beast Wednesday night, Adame said he had “nothing to add from what I said on the podcast or in previous social media posts.”

