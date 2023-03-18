A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WEF pushes for 'end of cash' amid banking crisis

Plans for eradicating the traditional monetary system

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2023 at 4:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum (Wikimedia Commons)

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum (Wikimedia Commons)

(SLAY NEWS) – The World Economic Forum (WEF) is hailing the opportunity presented by the global banking crisis to advance toward its goal of a “cashless society.”

Klaus Schwab’s WEF believes that the recent collapse of several large banks has created an ideal argument for “the end of cash.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The WEF has teamed up with key banking elites to present plans for eradicating the traditional monetary system and replacing it with centralized digital cash.

TRENDING: Who is Jesus? The question we all will answer eventually

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Xi to hold talks with Putin in Russia in 'visit for peace'
Sweden bans non-woke funds from $90 billion pension pot
Putin forced to change law on conscripts' age as Russian military forces devastated
Dutch farmers storm to victory in regional elections
WEF pushes for 'end of cash' amid banking crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×