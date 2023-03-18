WEF pushes for 'end of cash' amid banking crisis

(SLAY NEWS) – The World Economic Forum (WEF) is hailing the opportunity presented by the global banking crisis to advance toward its goal of a “cashless society.”
Klaus Schwab’s WEF believes that the recent collapse of several large banks has created an ideal argument for “the end of cash.”
The WEF has teamed up with key banking elites to present plans for eradicating the traditional monetary system and replacing it with centralized digital cash.
