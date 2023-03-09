White House dragged for honoring trans woman on International Women's Day

(NEW YORK POST) – Critics accused the White House of “diminishing” women by honoring a biological man on International Women’s Day.

Alba Rueda, a transgender woman who serves as Argentina’s special envoy for sexual orientation and gender identity, was presented with an International Women of Courage Award at a ceremony hosted by first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

The 17th annual event honored a “group of 11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all,” the Department of State said in a press release.

