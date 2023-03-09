A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
White House dragged for honoring trans woman on International Women's Day

Critics accused administration of 'diminishing' women

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 2:26pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Critics accused the White House of “diminishing” women by honoring a biological man on International Women’s Day.

Alba Rueda, a transgender woman who serves as Argentina’s special envoy for sexual orientation and gender identity, was presented with an International Women of Courage Award at a ceremony hosted by first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

The 17th annual event honored a “group of 11 extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all,” the Department of State said in a press release.

Read the full story ›

White House dragged for honoring trans woman on International Women's Day
