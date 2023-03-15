Is this 'whopper of a lie' Biden's biggest fib ever?

When Joe Biden, again this week, told a story about his own enlightenment about gay couples, the Washington Post fact-checked staidly with the conclusion there were reasons to be "skeptical" of his claim.

Summit News didn't hold back, with the headline, "Whopper: Biden Lies About Supporting Gay Marriage Since The 1950s."

Summit explained the controversy: "In an interview Tuesday, Joe Biden told perhaps the biggest whopper of a lie to date, claiming that he has actively supported gay marriage since 1959."

The report noted Biden said he had an "epiphany" when he saw "two well-dressed men in suits kissing."

"I hadn’t thought much about it, to tell you the truth. I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off, and I remember I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. I mean they gave each other a kiss. One looked like he headed to one building, and one headed to the Hercules Corporation building," Biden claimed.

"And I’ll never forget, I turned and looked at my dad. He said, ‘Joey, it is simple, they love each other. It is simple.’ I’m not joking. It’s simple, they love each other. It’s never been, it’s just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it is a same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to be married."

The Post's Glenn Kessler explained one problem with Biden's claim is that homosexuals largely were "closeted" at the time and Biden repeatedly has changed the story as he's re-told it over time.

Fox News pointedly noted that if Biden had an "epiphany," it didn't affect his later support, in the 1990s, for the Defense of Marriage Act that defined "marriage" as only the legal union of a man and a woman.

It actually wasn't until 2012 when Biden said, as vice president, "I am absolutely comfortable with the fact that men marrying men, women marrying women, and heterosexual men and women marrying another are entitled to the same exact rights, all the civil rights, all the civil liberties."

Then last year he signed the so-called "Respect for Marriage Act," which gave further special rights to same-sex couples.

Summit's report, noted, however, if Biden's story "actually happened, and Biden’s father did actually say that, and Biden actually believed it, then there are some important questions to follow up with, which of course were not asked by the guy interviewing him, Kal Penn, who isn’t a journalist and is a former Obama White House staffer turned actor.

