Wild brawl breaks out on flight after man's wife allegedly gets bumped

'That's why I beat your a**'

Published March 7, 2023 at 9:56pm
Published March 7, 2023 at 9:56pm
(Image by Orna Wachman from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Drama unfolded on board a Southwest Airlines aircraft in Dallas after a man alleged that another passenger bumped into his wife.

In the March 6 incident, video taken by a passenger shows the physical altercation between the two men with other passengers attempting to break up the fight.

"You a p----, you a p----," a man wearing a sports jacket is seen yelling at a heavily tattooed passenger.

Read the full story ›

