Will they finally pull the plug on the Kinsey Institute?

(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Years after the founder of Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute was exposed as a fraud and sexual predator, some Hoosier State legislators are moving to defund the sex think tank.

On Wednesday, the Republican-dominated House voted 53-34 for an amendment to the state budget bill barring money for the institute. All Democrats voted against it, naturally, joined by seven kinky Republicans.

HB 1001 got final approval 66-29 on Thursday and was sent over to the Senate. Meanwhile, an Indiana state Senate committee approved a bill prohibiting health care providers from subjecting minors to puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones or surgical sterilization — what liberals oxymoronically call “gender-affirming care.”

First-term GOP state Rep. Lorissa Sweet sponsored the House measure. The Indianapolis Star, a formerly conservative paper, snarked that she had “raised long-held but largely debunked allegations about the work of Alfred Kinsey to explain her objection to its work.”

