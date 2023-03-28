Will Mike Pence testify in Jan. 6 special counsel probe? Judge rules

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence has to testify before a grand jury regarding his conversations with former President Donald Trump during and before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, sources told CNN.

Federal Judge James Boasberg ruled that Pence must testify in the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into the degree of involvement the former president had with the storming of the Capitol, sources familiar with the sealed ruling told CNN. Pence will still be allowed to decline to answer questions during his appearance before the grand jury that relate to his own actions in the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

Pence was initially subpoenaed for documents and testimony by Smith back in February, and has since planned to challenge it. The former vice president planned to fight Smith’s subpoena via a novel argument, the “speech and debate” clause, on the grounds that he was a working member of the Legislature on that day, and couldn’t comment on such legal proceedings.

“He feels it really goes to the heart of some separation of powers issues. He feels duty-bound to maintain that protection, even if it means litigating it,” a source close to Pence told Politico.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Citing his role as president of the Senate to protect him from testifying would have been a “first time” argument, Roy Brownell, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s former counsel, told Politico.

Will Mike Pence ever have a shot at winning the U.S. presidency? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

The former vice president is still able to appeal, according to CNN.

Mark Meadows, former Trump chief of staff, was subpoenaed before Pence back in January and could push back citing executive privilege. Former Trump officials and Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, and his lawyer, Greg Jacob, have already testified.

Pence’s team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!