Will Trump get rise in polls if arrested by Bragg?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says this about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg: "The prosecutor in New York has done more to help Donald Trump get elected president than any single person in America today."

Hype? Exaggeration?

Surely, Graham wouldn't intentionally give Bragg more credit than himself. It's clearly a good soundbite. But could Trump get a big boost for his renewed presidential campaign from Bragg's likely arrest and indictment?

That's the big question.

Could it be the best thing that ever happened in Trump's third bid for the presidency?

On the other hand, Graham said this: "I think this is an effort that's ongoing, never-ending to destroy Donald Trump, everything around Donald Trump."

Graham is clearly hedging his bets.

But if it blows up, what the New York Times called Bragg's "untested and therefore risky legal theory," could just convince more Americans the establishment is clearly out to get Trump. Could it be the last straw – showing that the attacks by the radical left have reached their limit?

For Graham, they've thrown enough garbage at the former president.

"They're making stuff up that they've never used against anybody because they hate Trump," he said. That's what this is. They're brewing a legal cocktail to try to come up with some bizarre theory, the law never used by anybody in New York, just because they hate Trump. You know why they're doing this? Because they're afraid of Trump. That's why they're doing it."

According to press leaks that have been taken seriously by Trump, he was supposed to be indicted, perhaps handcuffed for yet another development in a long list of indignities – the Mar-a-Lago raid, two impeachments, the 2020 election, which deprived him of victory, and the Jan. 6 charade.

The potential indictment would likely stem from the years-long investigation surrounding Trump's alleged hush money scandal involving porn actress Stormy Daniels. Toward the end of the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels to prevent her from disclosing an alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Trump reimbursed Cohen through installments.

In the meantime, House Republicans are pushing back and directing committees to investigate whether federal funds are being used for "politically motivated prosecutions" like that of Trump.

Bragg has been criticized for downgrading half of all felony charges in Manhattan last year, including armed robberies of commercial businesses, and for other progressive crime policies. He was supported in his election by George Soros. Crime in New York is way up.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said Bragg "allows violent criminals to walk the streets, yet abuses the rule of law and powers of his office to target political opponents in partisan witch hunts," she told Fox News. "He's unfit for office."

At this point, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office would neither "confirm or comment" on the impending indictment. Meanwhile, Bragg told the Trump grand jury to stay home and not meet Wednesday, though the reason is unclear.

Trump lashed out at the earlier reports on his Truth Social site Saturday morning, saying he would be arrested March 21, telling his supporters to "PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION."

Amid a possible indictment, Trump is planning to travel to Waco, Texas, this weekend for what will be the first major rally of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Is Bragg running scared? Has he been warned off filing an indictment? Are Democrats having second thoughts?

Trump leads Joe Biden in early polls for the 2024 race by between 5 and 20 percentage points. It's just possible Bragg could make it a runaway election.

