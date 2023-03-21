A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woke alert: Biden shredded for 'playing games with retirement money'

'It's the invisible fist of government. Don't fall for their trick'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:55am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Biden delivers a keynote address at the National Association of Counties Annual Legislative Conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers a keynote address at the National Association of Counties Annual Legislative Conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden is being shredded online for his decision, using his first veto of his term in the White House, to let money managers "prioritize ESG scams over the best-performing investments."

That comment comes from Sen. Tom Cotton, who openly wondered why Biden is "playing games with working people's retirement money?"

TRENDING: Man says Tesla burst into flames from the inside 10 minutes after picking it up from body shop

Biden vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have reversed a Labor Department rule that not only allows, but encourages those companies managing retirement accounts for others to consider "ESG" factors in their investing.

At the bottom line, it means those corporations no longer have the specific responsibility to manage others' money for their best interest.

They now can invest retirement money on offbeat "environmental, social, or governance" issues without having to worry about whether their decisions will benefit the owners of the money, or actually hurt them.

Fox News reported Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., "blasted" Biden for his move.

Do you support Biden's veto?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"President Biden is choosing to put his administration's progressive agenda above the well-being of the American people."

Biden's announcement:

But GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy pointed out that Biden is using "the invisible fist of government" to control investments.

Former journalist Charles R. Smith, who wrote, "Lying by Omission," said Biden is allowing money managers to pursue Democrat "ideological goals," and ignore their "fiduciary obligations."

And GOP rapid response director Tommy Pigott said, "The people who manage your retirement savings should only have one thing to consider: Your retirement security."

He pointed out Biden is giving "far-left special interests" a priority higher than the economic well-being of Americans.

Fox reported former congressional candidate Jason "Storm Chaser" Nelson dispensed with the niceties. "You are such a liar, man."

He said, to Biden, "You just vetoed a bill that would ensure investments are based on returns, not political policies."

Bill sponsor Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said, "President Biden issued a rule that allows money managers for retirement accounts to use ESG as the reason for an investment. Previously, fiduciaries had to invest based on the best rate of return."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Woke alert: Biden shredded for 'playing games with retirement money'
Uncovered: Feds' disturbing plan to control your speech
Federal judge rejects feds' attempt to get out of censorship fight
Trey Gowdy warns: Bragg's war against Trump risks future of U.S.
Trump: N.Y. prosecutor interfering in U.S. election, should be arrested
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×