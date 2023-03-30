Woke 'church' schedules drag queen brunch, story hour despite threats

(WKYC) – Police in Geauga County are asking for organizers to cancel this Saturday's drag queen brunch and story hour "in order to protect all involved, the children attending, and the residents of Chester Township."

The church, however, has issued a statement saying they plan to move forward with the event. "Despite three vile threats from hate groups, we are moving forward and we are confident in our security plan," according to a Facebook post from the Community Church of Chesterland UCC. "We desperately wish to communicate to well-meaning supporters and community members that they should stay home if they are not coming to our events with a ticket. We are grateful for the support but we do not want anyone to be harmed by potentially violent hate groups."

In a later post, the church shared another statement in which they said they were "not only surprised but disappointed by the chief’s decision to make a public statement about threats to our event without sharing any information with us about specific threats."

