A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woke 'church' schedules drag queen brunch, story hour despite threats

Police ask organizers to cancel event

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A screen shot from a drag show in Austin, Texas.

A screen shot from a drag show in Austin, Texas. (@TaylerUSA / Twitter Screen Shot)

(WKYC) – Police in Geauga County are asking for organizers to cancel this Saturday's drag queen brunch and story hour "in order to protect all involved, the children attending, and the residents of Chester Township."

The church, however, has issued a statement saying they plan to move forward with the event. "Despite three vile threats from hate groups, we are moving forward and we are confident in our security plan," according to a Facebook post from the Community Church of Chesterland UCC. "We desperately wish to communicate to well-meaning supporters and community members that they should stay home if they are not coming to our events with a ticket. We are grateful for the support but we do not want anyone to be harmed by potentially violent hate groups."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In a later post, the church shared another statement in which they said they were "not only surprised but disappointed by the chief’s decision to make a public statement about threats to our event without sharing any information with us about specific threats."

TRENDING: Major state passes bill to control gas prices

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Democrat goes into ballistic rage when he doesn't get his way with gun limits
'Garbage': Fox News host asks senator if he actually 'read' key bill he co-sponsored
University president: 'We're not hiring people who endorse critical race theory'
Church distances itself from controversial 'sexual fantasy' school assignment
Matt Walsh cancels university speech after Nashville shooting, cites threats
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×