Woke college student caught making 'implicit threat' to kill Matt Walsh over upcoming speech

'A perfect example of the tolerant left'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:19pm
Matt Walsh (video screenshot)

(THE AMERICAN TRIBUNE) – Matt Walsh, one of Daily Wire’s hit podcast hosts and the creator of the hit “What is a Woman” documentary, will soon be giving a speech at Washington and Lee University and a woke student has already made an implicit threat to murder him.

The Washington and Lee Spectator, a conservative campus journal which is helping host the event alongside the school’s College Republicans chapter, announced the upcoming speech in a post on its website.

Predictably, the upcoming speech infuriated the usual suspects, woke college students. One such student even threatened to kill Matt Walsh in an Instagram story, which Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) called out on Twitter. Posting about the shocking threat, YAF said “A student at Washington & Lee University took to social media to post this about @mattwalshblog’s upcoming YAF speech on March 30th. A perfect example of the ‘tolerant left.‘”

Read the full story ›

