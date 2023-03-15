A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woke plunge: Americans' I.Q. declining for 1st time in almost a century

Study authors point to school districts dumbing down curriculum standards

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:00pm
(Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) -- Americans' average IQ is in decline for the first time in nearly a century, according to a new study, a finding that comes as many schools gut curricula standards to promote so-called equity and inclusion.

Young Americans between the ages of 18 and 22 saw the biggest decline in IQ, according to a new study published in the psychology journal Intelligence and reported on by Campus Reform. The study's authors suggest that these IQ declines occurring between 2006 and 2018 may be due to poor-quality education.

The findings could indicate "that either the caliber of education has decreased across this study's sample and/or that there has been a shift in the perceived value of certain cognitive skills," according to the report.

Read the full story ›

