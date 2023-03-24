A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woke state assembly thinks police dogs are racist

Bill would ban trained canines from arrests, crowd control

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:44pm
Police dog (Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The California Assembly's Public Safety Committee has approved a bill that would ban the use of police dogs for arrests, apprehensions and crowd control, apparently a first-in-the-country measure. The authors of the bill cited the need for the removal of police dogs due to racial bias and violence against Black Americans and people of color.

Assembly Bill 742 seeks to ban the use of police dogs for arrest, apprehensions or any form of crowd control.

The legislation would not prevent the use of police dogs for search and rescue, explosives detection and narcotics searches.

