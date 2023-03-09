A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Woman with over 230 great-great-grandchildren meets great-great-great-grandchild

98-year-old met her 1st biological 6th-generation granddaughter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A recent family photo that shows six generations of women and a 98-year-old matriarch meeting her great-great-great-granddaughter for the first time in Kentucky has gone viral.

Seven-week-old Zhavia Whitaker met her great-great-great-grandmother, MaeDell Taylor Hawkins, at a nursing home residence in Kings Mountain, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The pair were joined by MaeDell Hawkins' daughter, Frances Snow; her granddaughter, Gracie Snow Howell; her great-granddaughter Jacqueline Ledford; and her great-great-granddaughter Jaisline Wilson.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman with over 230 great-great-grandchildren meets great-great-great-grandchild
On this day in history, Barbie makes fashionable world debut at New York Toy Fair
RuPaul responds to anti-drag bills: 'Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement'
Star Trek's planet Vulcan found to not be a planet after all
Blazing chaos breaks out at protest in support of domestic terror suspects
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×