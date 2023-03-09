Woman with over 230 great-great-grandchildren meets great-great-great-grandchild

(FOX NEWS) – A recent family photo that shows six generations of women and a 98-year-old matriarch meeting her great-great-great-granddaughter for the first time in Kentucky has gone viral.

Seven-week-old Zhavia Whitaker met her great-great-great-grandmother, MaeDell Taylor Hawkins, at a nursing home residence in Kings Mountain, Kentucky, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The pair were joined by MaeDell Hawkins' daughter, Frances Snow; her granddaughter, Gracie Snow Howell; her great-granddaughter Jacqueline Ledford; and her great-great-granddaughter Jaisline Wilson.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›