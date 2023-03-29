Woman claiming to be missing Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman who came to notoriety after claiming to be the missing Madeleine McCann, announced her intention to sue her mother in an interview with RadarOnline.com on Saturday.

After Wendell’s claims, her mother publicly stated that Wendell had mental health issues and asked her to stop her “lies and manipulation.” As a result, Wendell has announced her intention to pursue defamation charges.

"Whatever she said, as she's ill, she has a mental health condition, she needs to go to the hospital. So, that's the defamation and we need to figure it out ... where she came from," Wendell’s private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

