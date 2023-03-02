Woman may be arrested this week for refusing state-mandated medical treatment

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – A Washington woman may be arrested Friday after her continued refusal to comply with the state’s mandated treatment and isolation laws regarding her contagious bacterial infection.

On February 24, Judge Philip Sorenson expressed that he had no choice but to move toward the “last possible resort” unless a Tacoma, Washington woman turned herself in. Marking the 16th time the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has had to go to court over the case, according to Fox 13. The decision to issue an arrest warrant followed the unnamed patient’s refusal to receive treatment for tuberculosis for over a year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should she fail to turn herself in by Friday, the warrant for her arrest will go into effect in accordance with a nearly 30-year-old state law. While curable with antibiotics, TB is fatal if untreated and results from a bacterial infection. While it can affect the kidneys, spine or brain, as explained by the Mayo Clinic, it most often affects the lungs. Signs of an infection include coughing up blood, fever, chills and fatigue.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

Read the full story ›