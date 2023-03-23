Woman's hilariously honest obituary for her dad goes viral for all the right reasons

(FOX NEWS) -- A woman from Georgia has gone viral for the candid and humorous obituary she wrote for her father eight days after his death.

Halliea Milner, the owner of Go With It Farm in Sandy Springs, Georgia, shared a 715-word obituary on Facebook that honored her late father, Kenneth "Kenne" Joseph Pluhar Jr.

"Like any good card-carrying, Ray Ban wearing, camo coverall lovin’ redneck, Kenne had 3 true loves: hunting, fishing, and drinking. He liked 'both kinds of music – country AND western,'" the obituary reads. https://t.co/Z03FmTWxgN — fox8news (@fox8news) March 15, 2023

Pluhar died on his birthday – March 2 – at the age of 62, according to Milner.

