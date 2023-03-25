A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

World Bank says Ukraine's reconstruction will cost at least $411 billion

Estimate is a minimum, will rise as conflict continues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 25, 2023 at 5:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Buildings in Kiev, Ukraine, are destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. (Video screenshot)

Buildings in Kiev, Ukraine, are destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022. (Video screenshot)

(ANTIWAR) – The World Bank said in a new report that Ukraine’s reconstruction will cost at least $411 billion over the next ten years, a number that will rise as the war drags on.

The report said the $411 billion figure should be seen as a “minimum as needs will continue to rise as long as the war continues.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde previously estimated the reconstruction would cost between $525 billion-$630 billion, but the report issued Wednesday was more precise and was produced jointly with the US and Ukrainian governments.

TRENDING: Was January 6 a setup?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How the GOP can make gains in the suburbs
Majority of voters dissatisfied with Buttigieg's response to toxic train derailment
WATCH: Donald Trump rally in Waco, Texas
World Bank says Ukraine's reconstruction will cost at least $411 billion
China threatens consequences over U.S. warship's actions in South China Sea
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×