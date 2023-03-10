A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldWICKED WEATHER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

World's longest-lasting cyclone to hit Africa a 2nd time

'Meteorologically, Freddy has been a remarkable storm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Last month, Tropical Cyclone Freddy formed off the North Australian coast in the Indian Ocean. It has now broken the record for the longest-lasting recorded storm as it churns off the coast of Madagascar. There are forecasts that it will make landfall again in the southern African country of Mozambique.

Freddy developed off the North Australian coast on Feb. 6. The storm strengthened and crossed the entire South Indian Ocean before making landfall on Madagascar on Feb. 21 and then on Mozambique three days later.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Meteorologically, Freddy has been a remarkable storm," World Meteorological Organization (WMO) wrote in a press release, adding that its journey across the entire Indian Ocean and onto Madagascar "is very rare."

TRENDING: Bill forces parents to undergo 'vaccine education' before exempting kids from mandates

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jane Fonda suggests 'murder' to fight abortion laws in wild appearance on 'The View'
World's longest-lasting cyclone to hit Africa a 2nd time
German shooting: 7 dead including 1 unborn child at Jehovah's Witness meeting
Yet another country begins to move away from child sex changes
Perth Mint sold billions in diluted gold to China, tried to cover it up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×