World's longest-lasting cyclone to hit Africa a 2nd time

(ZEROHEDGE) – Last month, Tropical Cyclone Freddy formed off the North Australian coast in the Indian Ocean. It has now broken the record for the longest-lasting recorded storm as it churns off the coast of Madagascar. There are forecasts that it will make landfall again in the southern African country of Mozambique.

Freddy developed off the North Australian coast on Feb. 6. The storm strengthened and crossed the entire South Indian Ocean before making landfall on Madagascar on Feb. 21 and then on Mozambique three days later.

"Meteorologically, Freddy has been a remarkable storm," World Meteorological Organization (WMO) wrote in a press release, adding that its journey across the entire Indian Ocean and onto Madagascar "is very rare."

