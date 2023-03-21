Wrestling with Jesus: NCAA shoots down champion's faith declaration

The NCAA reportedly has shot down an interview with a three-time champion wrestler, apparently over his blunt, no-nonsense statement of his Christian faith.

"You can only get the [Holy Spirit] through Him," explained Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks, referencing Jesus, in the interview after he won a Big Ten title, for an amazing third time.

"Christ's resurrection is everything! Not just His life, but His death and resurrection."

"No false prophets, no Muhammad, no anyone else."

What a strange and disrespectful thing to say. What the. Pretty darn weird. Not to mention offensive to Muslims. Also can’t believe they put the clip and posted it on Twitter! https://t.co/14iuxIrt21 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 20, 2023

Brooks' comments:

But a report at the Right Scoop explained there was so much criticism that "the NCAA took down the video from Twitter…"

The league reportedly had posted it, then hastily torpedoed it, the report said.

"He doesn’t hesitate to give as much glory as he can muster to Jesus, referring to him first for his death and resurrection and noting that he believes he was given this platform to proclaim Jesus to the masses," it continued.

"The comment that’s getting him criticism is this: 'You can only get the [Holy Spirit] through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad, no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ Himself.'"

The report said, "Now obviously Brooks doesn’t care about the criticism because he knows what he believes. But I guarantee you the NCAA wants nothing to do with this controversy and that’s why they’ve banished the interview from their social media accounts. And probably anywhere else they posted it."

