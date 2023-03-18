Xi to hold talks with Putin in Russia in 'visit for peace'

(DW) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Russia next week, Beijing and Moscow said on Friday. The Kremlin said the three-day trip will take place "at the invitation" of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The announcement came on the same day that the International Criminal Court at The Hague issued a rare arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes over the Ukraine conflict.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The West is suspicious of China's close relations with Russia and Beijing's vow to stay neutral in the nearly 13-month-old conflict.

TRENDING: Who is Jesus? The question we all will answer eventually

Read the full story ›