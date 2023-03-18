A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Xi to hold talks with Putin in Russia in 'visit for peace'

West is suspicious of China's close relations with Russia

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2023 at 5:04pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Moscow Victory Day Parade May 9, 2015 (Wikimedia Commons)

(DW) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Russia next week, Beijing and Moscow said on Friday. The Kremlin said the three-day trip will take place "at the invitation" of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The announcement came on the same day that the International Criminal Court at The Hague issued a rare arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes over the Ukraine conflict.

The West is suspicious of China's close relations with Russia and Beijing's vow to stay neutral in the nearly 13-month-old conflict.

Read the full story ›

