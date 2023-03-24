Xi & Putin shape New World Order – and White House is clueless

Few people in the U.S. noticed a titanic develop that took place in the world in recent days.

The reason it was missed was because our news media is clueless, obsessed by other things and because Big Tech shapes their view. No one noticed that something fundamentally changed. What was it?

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a New World Order. That was the big change that evaded us all.

Joe Biden didn't comment on it. Democrats in the U.S. didn't. But it was one of the most amazing and ominous geopolitical developments in 100 years.

Why the silence from our "leaders"? Because they're obsessed with the war in Ukraine and they thought they could get away beating that drum – for at least the time being.

But the world is not the same as it was.

As Xi departed Moscow, he told Putin: "Now there are changes that haven't happened in 100 years. When we are together, we drive these changes."

"I agree," Putin said, to which Xi responded: "Take care of yourself dear friend, please."

Why did the Biden administration and Democrats either miss the big news or see it as favorable?

Here's a clue from a typical analysis from White House sources: "Commenting on the Xi-Putin meeting, the White House said China's position was not impartial and urged Beijing to pressure Russia to withdraw from Ukraine's sovereign territory in order to end Europe's biggest conflict since World War II."

China doesn't think in the short term. Not by a long shot. It's strategic, long-term objectives remain the same. It cares deeply about them. In one sense, they have already achieved them.

Ukraine is insignificant. It's small potatoes. A Russia-China alliance is everything. Xi solidified that alliance.

Xi and Putin referred to each other as dear friends, promised economic cooperation and described their countries' relations as the best they have ever been.

"They [the leaders] shared the view that this relationship has gone far beyond the bilateral scope and acquired critical importance for the global landscape and the future of humanity," said a statement released by China.

Putin said on the Kremlin's website: "We are working in solidarity on the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order, which should be based on the central role of the U.N., its Security Council, international law, the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter."

In an earlier joint statement, the leaders accused the West of undermining global stability and NATO of barging into the Asia-Pacific region, but asserted the close partnership between China and Russia did not constitute a "military-political alliance."

On Ukraine, Putin praised Xi for a peace plan he proposed just last month, and blamed Kyiv and the West for rejecting. The West sees China's peace plan as a ploy to buy Putin time to regroup his forces and solidify his grip on occupied land.

China's 12-point plan has no specific details on how to end the bloody year-long war, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced millions to flee. Again, China doesn't care in the least about the fate of Ukraine. It only cares about Russia – a much bigger fish for an alliance. That's why Xi was all smiles after his meeting with Putin. He was deliriously happy with the results.

He's already accommodating Russia. He'll be happy to do more – even financing the war in Ukraine, even supporting it with weapons and expertise. It's been extremely costly for the U.S. – Beijing's real enemy for the long term.

We're paying the lions share of all the costs and providing most of the armaments for Ukraine – with no end in sight. Biden says, "We will do it until it's finished." Another endless war. He doesn't have an exit strategy. That fact must give Xi goosebumps.

Right now, the U.S. intends to speed up delivery to Ukraine of 31 Abrams battle tanks to the fall – the fall! We'll still be there – the war raging. It's now a war of attrition. A stalemate.

Meanwhile, China is drooling about it's New World Order – planning for its growing alliances with Russia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

