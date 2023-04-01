A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1 in 10 people have gone 6+ months without cleaning their house at all

16 percent admit they don't have a tidying routine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2023 at 10:33am
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) – One in six Americans put off cleaning for at least a month, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans who own appliances looked at their cleaning habits and found that while half claimed the longest they’ve gone without ever cleaning their home is just one month (52%), one in 10 admitted they’ve gone more than six months without cleaning.

Most of those surveyed said they were able to nail down a cleaning routine within the first six months of moving into their home (68%), although 16 percent admit they still don’t have a routine at all. On average, it takes two hours to do a “light cleaning” of their home and five hours to “deep clean,” including chores like cleaning their large appliances or washing their windows, which may be why 40 percent said they deep clean twice a year or less often.

Conducted by OnePoll for affresh, the survey found that 39 percent of those surveyed wish they paid more attention to their parents’ advice when they showed them how to clean. Still, they’ve come a long way. Only 59 percent rated their cleaning skills as above average before they lived on their own but 74 percent would say the same about their skills today.

