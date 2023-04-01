A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1 of 2 living survivors of USS Arizona passes away

Ken Potts was 102

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:32pm
A historical photo of Battleship Row after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The battleship USS Arizona is in the center, burning furiously. To the left is USS Tennessee and the sunken USS West Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo)

A historical photo of Battleship Row after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The battleship USS Arizona is in the center, burning furiously. To the left is USS Tennessee and the sunken USS West Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo)

(TASK AND PURPOSE) – Ken Potts, one of the last living survivors of the battleship USS Arizona that was sunk during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, has died at age 102, leaving just one remaining living survivor from the ship’s crew.

Potts grew up in Honey Bend, Illinois, and enlisted in the Navy at age 18 in 1939. He was assigned to the USS Arizona, where he worked as a crane operator.

On the morning of December 7, 1941, Potts happened to be ashore on liberty. When the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor commenced, Potts hopped in a cab, trying to make his way back to his ship.

