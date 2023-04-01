1 of 2 living survivors of USS Arizona passes away

(TASK AND PURPOSE) – Ken Potts, one of the last living survivors of the battleship USS Arizona that was sunk during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, has died at age 102, leaving just one remaining living survivor from the ship’s crew.

Potts grew up in Honey Bend, Illinois, and enlisted in the Navy at age 18 in 1939. He was assigned to the USS Arizona, where he worked as a crane operator.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

On the morning of December 7, 1941, Potts happened to be ashore on liberty. When the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor commenced, Potts hopped in a cab, trying to make his way back to his ship.

TRENDING: Huge turn of events for teacher fired for airing concern about same-sex-couple picture book

Read the full story ›