1 in 5 adults still don't want children – and don't regret it later on

(STUDY FINDS) – Is child-free living becoming the new normal? It may have surprised many when Michigan State University researchers found that one in five Michigan adults (or about 1.7 million people) don’t want children. Now, a follow-up study is revealing nearly identical results, lending further support to the growing societal notion that the “American dream” doesn’t necessarily involve starting a family.

Notably, the research team adds that they’ve collected no evidence whatsoever indicating older adults who chose not to have children regret their decision.

“We found that 20.9 percent of adults in Michigan do not want children, which closely matches our earlier estimate of 21.6 percent, and means that over 1.6 million people in Michigan are child-free,” says study co-author Jennifer Watling Neal, an MSU professor of psychology, in a university release. “Michigan is demographically similar to the United States as a whole, so this could mean 50 million to 60 million Americans are child-free.”

