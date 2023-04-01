1 hit takes down 'woke' agenda in church conference

It apparently was one single shot that took down a developing "woke" agenda inside a church conference.

A new report from PJMedia explains the dispute has gotten almost no coverage.

But there was a victory by a group, the Conservative Baptist Network, which was set up in response to moves inside the Southern Baptist Convention by activists to "moderate," or "destroy" the group's adherence to the Bible's definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman,

The CBN explained there have been "concerns" recently that the SBC may be "relaxing" its biblical stance on LGBT ideology.

TRENDING: Big shoes to fill

It cited issues including "pronoun hospitality," "whether men and women can identify as LGBTQ+ and still be faithful Christians" and more.

An accompanying move recently came from the SBC's Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force when it wanted hire a company, Faith-Based Solutions, a division of Guidepost Solutions.

It reportedly was to help "solve problems, mitigate risks and resolve disputes…"

But then a social media statement from Guidepost, promoting its dedication to "diversity, equity and inclusion" as well as promoting its pride in being "an ally to our LGBTQ+ community" caused concerns.

Are "woke" agendas taking down churches? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (25 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Many SBC members responded with concrete actions, led by the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions which adopted a resolution expressing concern about the issue.

Then it noted that if Guidepost was actually hired, it would "escrow a percentage of funds" that would have been allocated for the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention.

It said, "Staff shall designate on all remittance reports that the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention shall not receive any financial distribution from funds forwarded by the Florida Baptist Convention on behalf of its churches."

Explained PJMedia, "Call it defunding the woke movement within the SBC."

Such a message could not be ignored, as Florida is one of the largest state organizations in the SBC, and others likely would follow its leadership, the report said.

An announcement followed almost immediately that the ARITF would going for "alternative pathways" without Guidepost, PJMedia said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].