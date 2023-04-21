$100 million gold heist at Canada's biggest airport

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed they are looking into a gold robbery at Pearson International Airport, just outside Toronto. At this point, it appears investigators have no idea who stole the gold and how it was removed.

“We are still trying to get accurate information on the heist,” an RCMP spokesperson said, declining to confirm how much gold is missing.

The Toronto Sun reported earlier Thursday that 3,600 pounds of gold being moved through the airport had been stolen. That would be worth around $105 million.

