1,000-year-old Viking treasure found by young girl with metal detector

(BREITBART) – A thousand-year-old Viking hoard consisting of coins and jewellery was reportedly found by a girl armed with a metal detector.

A deposit of stolen jewellery and 300 coins has reportedly been found by a young girl in Denmark, a report on Friday has claimed.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Described as being “very rare” by archaeologists, the young girl is said to have uncovered the Viking-age treasure while using a metal detector in a cornfield last autumn, with the North Jutland museum revealing details of the find this week.

TRENDING: The FBI's 'Things To Do' list

Read the full story ›