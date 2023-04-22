A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1,000-year-old Viking treasure found by young girl with metal detector

'Very rare'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2023 at 11:46am
Viking ship (Pixabay)

Viking ship (Pixabay)

(BREITBART) – A thousand-year-old Viking hoard consisting of coins and jewellery was reportedly found by a girl armed with a metal detector.

A deposit of stolen jewellery and 300 coins has reportedly been found by a young girl in Denmark, a report on Friday has claimed.

Described as being “very rare” by archaeologists, the young girl is said to have uncovered the Viking-age treasure while using a metal detector in a cornfield last autumn, with the North Jutland museum revealing details of the find this week.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







