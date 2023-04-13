A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

13-year-old drives school bus to safety after driver passes out

Town is hailing the schoolboy as a hero

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 9:15am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(YAHOO NEWS) – Sixty-six Michigan school students are all safe thanks to one quick-thinking 13-year-old who steered the school bus to safety after the driver lost consciousness, officials said.

Dillon Reeves of Carter Middle School in Warren leapt to the front from his seat about five rows back before taking control of the wheel. A video shows the bus driver messaging officials that she is not feeling well.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The town is hailing the schoolboy as a hero. "We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!" Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty wrote in a Facebook post.

TRENDING: What do you know about God's 'supernatural levers'?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former abortionist shares conversion story
Black bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Michael J. Fox says Parkinson's batter getting harder
13-year-old drives school bus to safety after driver passes out
Man sues Trump for 3rd-degree burns he got a beach resort Trump doesn't even own
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×