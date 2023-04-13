13-year-old drives school bus to safety after driver passes out

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

(YAHOO NEWS) – Sixty-six Michigan school students are all safe thanks to one quick-thinking 13-year-old who steered the school bus to safety after the driver lost consciousness, officials said.

Dillon Reeves of Carter Middle School in Warren leapt to the front from his seat about five rows back before taking control of the wheel. A video shows the bus driver messaging officials that she is not feeling well.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The town is hailing the schoolboy as a hero. "We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!" Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty wrote in a Facebook post.

TRENDING: What do you know about God's 'supernatural levers'?

Read the full story ›