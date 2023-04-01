1,300 youth gather for discipleship event at church

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Approximately 1,300 youth from 17 congregations gathered at a Georgia megachurch last weekend for a multiday worship and praise event, with many making commitments to Jesus Christ.

New Hope Baptist Church of Fayetteville's north campus hosted the annual "Disciple Now" gathering from March 24-26, centered on students in grades seven through 12.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The gathering, billed as the largest youth ministry gathering in Fayette County, included small group Bible studies led by college students and large group events led by nationally acclaimed speakers and worship bands.

TRENDING: God's prescription for national healing

Read the full story ›