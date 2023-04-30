2024 GOP hopefuls woo Iowa evangelicals

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]
By Jake Bevan
Real Clear Wire
Advertisement - story continues below
CLIVE, Iowa—The 2024 Republican hopefuls gathered at a fundraiser here Saturday, looking for inroads with Iowa’s highly influential evangelical voters as primary season enters full swing. Packed more than 1,000 strong into a sports-complex-turned-banquet hall just west of Des Moines, the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition hosted eight presidential wannabes who outlined their battle plans for promoting Christian values, protecting the right to life, and curtailing “woke” ideology in the government and in the classroom. Dinner was – what else? – Chick-fil-A.
Among the roster of speakers was a former vice president (Mike Pence), a former governor (Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas), a current U.S. senator (Tim Scott), media personality Larry Elder, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and business executive Perry Johnson.
TRENDING: Who knew? 'EV' actually stands for 'EcoVillain'
Conspicuously absent was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to officially announce a run but who polls show may be the most formidable contender against Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
The former president addressed the crowd at the end of the night via a pre-recorded video message in which he thanked supporters and boasted of his record while in the White House, before recommitting to many of the promises he made to Iowa voters last month in Davenport.
Advertisement - story continues below
Although white evangelicals supported Trump overwhelmingly in the general election in 2016 and 2020, their relationship with Trump this time around may not be a foregone conclusion – especially in the primaries. It was Sen. Ted Cruz, and not Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses in 2016, and he did so on the strength of support for Christian conservatives The lineup of Republicans willing to run against Trump in 2024 knows they must pry significant swaths of evangelicals away from Trump in order to succeed.
And despite Trump’s frontrunner status – polls show him running far ahead of the other challengers – Saturday’s event comes two days after the former president was denounced by a prominent pro-life group for refusing to support a federal ban on abortion (Trump’s team has insisted it be left to the states). Although Trump’s video did include a declaration that “every child, born and unborn, is a gift from God,” the prospect of a federal ban went unmentioned.
One candidate happy to press that issue is Trump’s former sidekick. A devout evangelical himself, Mike Pence spent his time on stage emphasizing the role of faith in both his personal upbringing and his politics. Concrete policy proposals numbered few, but the former vice president did notably make the case that two of the right’s most labor-intensive issues can be consolidated into one.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
“The battle against radical gender ideology is a battle for religious freedom,” he told attendees.
Advertisement - story continues below
Pence has only gradually warmed to the task of taking on his former running mate, but he opted to save his most direct language for off-stage on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Pence echoed disappointment in Trump’s refusal to support a federal abortion ban.
“I don’t agree with the former president, who says this is a states-only issue,” he said. “We’ve been given a new beginning for life in this country. I think we have the opportunity to advance the sanctity of life.”
Pence is not the only evangelical Christian offering himself as an alternative to Trump in this field, and other speakers sought to draw their own distinctions with the leading candidate, too. As a native of the Deep South, Tim Scott placed great emphasis on his own faith but also positioned himself as a sort of living antidote to woke ideology.
“My life disproves the lies of the radical left,” he declared.
Advertisement - story continues below
Also notable was Vivek Ramaswamy, who, at 37, hopes to emerge as the Millennial alternative. He’s different in other ways, too. A Hindu in a sea of conservative Christianity Saturday night, he won an enthusiastic standing ovation from Iowa’s largest evangelical interest group for his time on stage discussing how to combat the “moral vacuum” that has consumed his generation.
“When you have a hole the size of God in your heart, and God doesn’t fill that, something else will instead,” he explained. “That is what’s happening with woke-ism.”
Although the actual voting remains eight and a half months away – and despite the absence of DeSantis and Trump (and Nikki Haley) – the strong turnout at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event demonstrates that Iowa evangelicals are once again poised to flex their electoral muscle in the nation's first contest in January.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids' days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they're not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today's "public" (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America's children.
Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child's transgender "transition." In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to "catastrophic climate change." Another lie. But it's all classic Marxism/communism, with even the "3 R's" – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with "woke," "1984"-style madness.
Perhaps never has the true threat of today's U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America's public school system." Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!