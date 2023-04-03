3 states working to 'legalize child abuse'

There now are three states where, according to Liberty Counsel chief Mat Staver, officials are "attempting to legalize child abuse."

Those states would be where officials have adopted a law, rules or regulations that would allow state officials to provide to runaway children who end up in halfway house settings body mutilating transgender chemicals and surgeries.

"These state legislatures are attempting to legalize child abuse by stripping parents of informed consent – a fundamental right. If enacted, these 'laws' will virtually escort young children on a reprehensible path to damaging, and perhaps irreversible, biological and medical consequences," explained Staver.

"States need to empower parents to protect their children, not inhibit them."

WND had reported only days ago on the scheme in Washington state.

There the move was so egregious that a commentary at the Washington Examiner said "Washington state declares transgender war against parents" and warns that the "unadulterated evil" "must not stand."

Washington's legislative plan there "allows licensed youth shelters to harbor a child against parents’ wishes while proceeding with sex-change procedures or abortions."

It continues, "Put another way, not only will parents have no say in the life-altering decision of girls and boys to defy their biological gender (or to kill a human life), but the children can be kept away from their parents and homes."

A report at Breitbart explained the bill actually "would prevent parents from intervening in their child’s decision to receive gender transition treatments."

The bill would allow those transgender "treatments," which include body mutilations, or abortion without any requirement that "host homes" even tell parents what is going on with their child.

Now, Liberty Counsel is reporting, "In a summary report of the bill, the opponents of the law pointed to the bill itself as 'child abuse,' and equated it to 'legalized kidnapping.'"

That document said, "There is no mention about parents or parental involvement but rather an emotional response to helping children. Minors cannot consent to these kinds of medical procedures… This should be considered child abuse. A parent’s job is to protect their child, this bill strips parents of that ability. Gender is in your imagination. This bill legalizes the kidnapping of children, allows for the harboring of minors, and segregates us from the union."

Other states involved in the campaign include Oregon and California.

Both "have pending legislation to restrict parent’s rights and not require parental notification when their child enters a shelter or group home," Liberty Counsel reported.

"Oregon’s HB 2002, which is currently working its way through the state legislature, intends to allow minors as young as 15 years old to consent to 'gender affirming' medical interventions without the consent of the minor’s parent of guardian. As the bill states, a minor could undergo, without parental consent, any '…procedure, service, drug, device or product that a physical or behavioral health care provider prescribes to treat an individual for incongruence between the individual’s gender identity and the individual’s sex assignment at birth….'"

The plan in California "would allow school counselors to send children as young as 12 years old to state-funded group homes without the knowledge or consent of a parent if there is suspicion the parents don’t support the child’s gender identity. The bill gives school counselors and government bureaucrats the power to separate children from their parents and then keep the parents uninformed and out of any decision-making process regarding the child."

Liberty Counsel explained, "These bills are yet another attempt to divorce parents from children. They prioritize confused feelings of those children over parental rights and do not take into account there are times where a parent’s views will not necessarily align with their child’s emotional state. They also do not address that not all mental health services are created equal. For example, many parents object to the false claim that men and women can change their gender, and therefore, do not want their children to go to a counselor who is going to perpetuate their child’s confusion and encourage changing their pronouns or recommend mutilating surgeries. "



