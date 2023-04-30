'30 seconds ... no phones': Teacher allegedly encourages student fights in class

By Erinn Broadus

Daily Caller News Foundation

A middle-school teacher in Leon County, Florida, has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor by facilitating fights between students, NBC News reported.

Angel Drew Footman, 23, allegedly facilitated fights and announced rules, such as no hair pulling for her class of sixth-grade girls at Griffin Middle School,according to NBC. The affidavit says that videos of the fights include Footman’s voice saying “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

Further, the document also states that “Footman stated outright that she knows she has poor classroom management skills.”

There were three documented fights involving six girls on March 22 and 23. Some children were called from other classrooms to engage in the fight, but there were no reported injuries.

To view this press release on our website, visit:https://t.co/0hIcrPdMdH

The fights were planned events, and Footman even asked the students if they wanted “friendly fade” confrontations, which means the fighters remain friends after the fight, according to NBC. The school resource officer was made aware of the fights on the second day, and a detective arrived the next day to investigate.

Footman turned herself in and was booked into Gadsden County jail on Monday, according to inmate records cited by NBC. She was released two hours later.

“This is an active investigation, LCSO appreciates the diligent parents and others for reporting the videos to administrators. This is a perfect example of practicing “See Something, Say Something” to reduce harm in these types of situations,” said Leon County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Griffin Middle School did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

