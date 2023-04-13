A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Over 32,000 babies given chance to live since Roe v. Wade overturned

Decrease isn't linear month to month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:52pm
(DAILY FETCHED) – According to a new report from the Society of Family Planning, since the Dobbs decision, “compared to the average monthly number of abortions observed in the pre-Dobbs period, there were 32,260 cumulative fewer abortions from July to December [2022].”

Although the decrease isn’t linear month to month, there were fewer abortions every month following the historic ruling.

The report claims the national abortion rate fell from 13.2 per 1,000 women to 12.3 per 1,000 women following the decision.

