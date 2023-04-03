3D-printed neighborhood is going up as homes start in mid-$400K range

(FOX NEWS) – Homebuyers interested in relocating to Georgetown, Texas, may have the opportunity to live in a large, 3D-printed neighborhood.

ICON, a construction tech company, along with Lennar, a home construction company and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), an architecture company, are teaming up to develop Wolf Ranch — a 100-home, 3D-printed community.

"Wolf Ranch marks the largest community of its kind in development in the world and in partnership with one of the largest home builders in the country, Lennar," Dmitri Julius, chief of special projects at ICON, told Fox News Digital.

