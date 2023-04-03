A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
3D-printed neighborhood is going up as homes start in mid-$400K range

'Tremendous interest'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2023 at 11:27am
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – Homebuyers interested in relocating to Georgetown, Texas, may have the opportunity to live in a large, 3D-printed neighborhood.

ICON, a construction tech company, along with Lennar, a home construction company and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), an architecture company, are teaming up to develop Wolf Ranch — a 100-home, 3D-printed community.

"Wolf Ranch marks the largest community of its kind in development in the world and in partnership with one of the largest home builders in the country, Lennar," Dmitri Julius, chief of special projects at ICON, told Fox News Digital.

