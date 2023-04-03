A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
3rd night of Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Leaves 5 SAA soldiers injured

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2023 at 5:31pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE CRADLE) – Israeli warplanes launched yet another attack on Syria early on 2 April, striking a number of targets in the central Syrian city of Homs from Lebanese airspace, Syrian state-news outlet SANA reported. The strikes resulted in the wounding of five Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers and the infliction of some material damages.

“At around 00:35 a.m. on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some sites in the city of Homs and its countryside … Our air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot some of them down, and the aggression resulted in the injury of five army personnel and some material damages,” a Syrian military source was quoted as saying by SANA.

According to Persian media, an Iranian advisor who had been injured during Friday’s Israeli attack on Damascus died after succumbing to his injuries.

WND News Services
