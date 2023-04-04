4.2 magnitude Hawaii earthquake has officials closely monitoring nearby volcanos

(FOX NEWS) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt Wednesday afternoon on Hawaii's Big Island. The tremor struck off the Ka‘ū coast, about 7.5 miles east-southeast of Pāhala, shortly after 4:30 p.m. HST. There were 89 reports of the earthquake in the first half-hour.

"Reported shaking intensity was very light (V on the Modified Mercalli scale) and little or no damage is expected," the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

There was no apparent impact on either the Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

