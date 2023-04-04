A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.WHEN THE EARTH MOVES
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

4.2 magnitude Hawaii earthquake has officials closely monitoring nearby volcanos

Part of seismic swarm under Pāhala area

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt Wednesday afternoon on Hawaii's Big Island. The tremor struck off the Ka‘ū coast, about 7.5 miles east-southeast of Pāhala, shortly after 4:30 p.m. HST. There were 89 reports of the earthquake in the first half-hour.

"Reported shaking intensity was very light (V on the Modified Mercalli scale) and little or no damage is expected," the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

There was no apparent impact on either the Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

TRENDING: Huge turn of events for teacher fired for airing concern about same-sex-couple picture book

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1 of 2 living survivors of USS Arizona passes away
4.2 magnitude Hawaii earthquake has officials closely monitoring nearby volcanos
Researchers teach parrots to make video calls
Who invented pizza?
Stunner! Dem lawmakers have proposed legal protections for pedophiles
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×