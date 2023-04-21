Over 400 killed, 3,500 hurt in Sudan fighting

(INSIDER PAPER) – More than 400 people have been killed and over 3,500 others hurt in the fighting in Sudan, the World Health Organization said Friday.

“Four hundred and thirteen people have died and 3,551 people have been injured … that we know of,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters at a press briefing in Geneva.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF added that at least nine children were among the dead and more than 50 children had been wounded. Citing Sudanese health ministry figures, Harris said 20 health facilities had stopped functioning and another 12 were at risk of stopping.

