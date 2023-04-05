5th grade teacher enrages activists, audience by denying trans ideology

(FOX NEWS) – A 5th grade teacher locked horns with fellow guests and audience members during Dr. Phil amid a heated debate about whether schools should teach transgender ideology.

Dr. Phil hosted an episode on Thursday over gender "inclusivity" in schools, ranging from tampons being given out in boys’ restrooms to curriculum teaching transgender ideology. One guest argued that tampons being given out in boys’ restrooms would be a massive help to those who don’t have their own money. A 5th grade teacher however, replied with basic biological fact. "Men do not menstruate. Only women menstruate," the teacher named Ron declared.

A transgender activist named Jordan replied, "Cis-men don’t menstruate, but trans men do menstruate, same as non-binary people," later adding, "menstruating is not exclusive to women."

