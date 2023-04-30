600,000 patriots march in Jerusalem to save Holy Land from Biden regime insurrection

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – An estimated 600.000 patriots demonstrated in Jerusalem in favor of the conservative government Thursday as left-wing radicals were arrested for attacking economics minister Nir Barkat in Tel Aviv.

Patriotic NGOs Im Tirtzu, Regavim and others had called for a “Million Man March” on the day after Israel’s 75th birthday to show support of the right-wing government’s attempts to clean up the Justice System, which has been highjacked by far-left activists.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at the demonstration outside the Knesset: “Look how much strength we have. They have the media and tycoons who finance demonstrations. We have the majority of the people, who demand and give us full backing to fix what needs to be fixed. The people demand judicial reform and they will get it. We will not give up,” Smotrich said.

