A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

63 churches attacked in 1st 3 months of 2023

January saw highest numbers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Sixty-nine acts of vandalism against churches occurred in the first quarter of the year, constituting a significant increase in the number of attacks compared to previous years.

The Family Research Council, a socially conservative think-tank based in Washington, D.C., released a supplemental report outlining “Hostility Against Churches” in the first quarter of 2023. The data builds on an earlier report published in December, which documented attacks on churches between January 2018 and December 2022.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

January saw the highest number of church attacks, totaling 43 documented incidents. Fourteen acts of vandalism occurred in February, while 12 occurred in March.

TRENDING: Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden DOJ recommends no jail time for trans vandal of Catholic church
Nearly one-third of Hispanics identify as 'religiously unaffiliated'
63 churches attacked in 1st 3 months of 2023
Over 32,000 babies given chance to live since Roe v. Wade overturned
Punk rock icon says 'going to church and being a conservative' is the NEW rebellion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×