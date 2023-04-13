63 churches attacked in 1st 3 months of 2023

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Sixty-nine acts of vandalism against churches occurred in the first quarter of the year, constituting a significant increase in the number of attacks compared to previous years.

The Family Research Council, a socially conservative think-tank based in Washington, D.C., released a supplemental report outlining “Hostility Against Churches” in the first quarter of 2023. The data builds on an earlier report published in December, which documented attacks on churches between January 2018 and December 2022.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

January saw the highest number of church attacks, totaling 43 documented incidents. Fourteen acts of vandalism occurred in February, while 12 occurred in March.

TRENDING: Another big-name Republican announces exploratory committee for president

Read the full story ›