700,000 to 1,000,000 are at the border waiting for Title 42 to end

Biden doesn't care what kinds of criminals cross into U.S.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2023 at 4:16pm
Migrant caravan headed to the United States from Honduras (Video screenshot)

Migrant caravan headed to the United States from Honduras (Video screenshot)

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – A new media report by Todd Bensman shows that DHS and Customs officials report a massive migration (invasion), worse than anything we have seen before is coming. The anonymous aliens are building up pressure near points of passage into the United States, waiting for the lifting of Trump-era stops on their migration into the U.S. This will take place within days.

There are 700,000 to a million prepared to storm the border when Title 42 comes off, reports Ben Bergquam. This is treason if all this is true.

If you speak of it, the media will call you a white nationalist, which is insane. The regime said we are not allowed to talk about the slave and drug trade Biden has allowed.

