8 words capture how we must act amidst cultural collapse

America is in steep decline. Pervasive corruption, violence, hatred and perversion are tearing us apart as we spiral to a tipping point akin to the Civil War era. A warning from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin should jolt us out of any apathy into action:

"Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and violent, they have more need of masters."

Radical leftists applaud this reality today while over 200,000 concerned citizens participated in a prayer call the day Trump was indicted in New York.

Use your sanctified imagination to envision the following make-believe scenario orchestrated by God to turn us to national repentance and another Great Awakening.

Joel Osteen … Joyce Meyer ... Dave Ramsey ... James Robison … Ken Copeland … Pat Robertson and other high-profile Christian leaders all begin their programs with an agreed-upon in-advance, sober warning to their collective millions of listeners.

"The following message is completely uncharacteristic of our normal broadcast. But we are not living in normal times. We can't keep pretending God's judgments aren't real. What's happening currently can't be dismissed as coincidental but providential. We have come to the conclusion that God has directed leaders across this nation to simply communicate eight words: '40 more days and America will be destroyed.' That's what He instructed us to say. But there still is hope if we believe that God will have mercy on us if we humbly repent and turn back to Him and the ways of our Founding Fathers."

Is this unrealistic and too farfetched?

Do you know that the greatest awakening in world history took place when an obedient servant of God echoed these exact words in a different location? The leader and the people were so shaken by the severity of the message that they turned from their sinful ways and returned to God.

"When God saw what they did and how they turned from their evil ways, He had compassion and did not bring upon them the destruction He had threatened." [Read the entire account of this amazing, historical event in Jonah 3:3–10.]

What Will It Take to Awaken Us?

On an individual basis, scores say their conversion took place after a series of events jolted them to humble themselves and turn to God. Should we not expect something similar is needful for a nation at large? "They were hungry and thirsty, and their lives ebbed away. Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble and He delivered them from their distress." (Psalm 107:5-6)

An amalgam of unexpected, swift events exploding in tandem with what's currently unfolding in these polarized and perilous times would certainly get the attention of millions in America. The following are real and within the realm of possibility very shortly: devastating economic collapse; another Civil War; horrific gas and food shortages; China/Taiwan war; Russian/European near-nuclear conflicts; a series of coordinated Islamic terrorist attacks; outbreak of a new man-made virus; racial riots again erupting nationwide; multiple massive earthquakes; an Electromagnetic Pulse attack crippling electronics; assassination of a major political figure.

David Stockman, Ronald Reagan's former budget director, said of our economy, "All hell is about to break loose!"

With millions of illegal immigrants and numbers of "watchlist" terrorists continuing to invade our country, jeopardizing national security due to an "open border," there is a ticking time bomb in our midst. Recall that 2,977 people were killed by a handful of terrorists on 9/11.

To picture what it could be like when some of these events explode on the scene, picture a segment from "The Walking Dead." Or visualize cities becoming lawless centers (the George Floyd riots) of desperate people who've become marauders and looters carrying out criminal acts with impunity.

Don't dismiss this as nonsensical conspiracy theories. Do we really expect people in a crisis today to let others go ahead of them in lines and folks to patiently serve one another amidst shortages, curfews and roving vigilantes?

"God hasn't given us a spirit of fear …" but it might wake people up to pause and ponder some of these coming realities. Just read afresh what Jesus said would be taking place prior to His Return.

How Should We Then Live?

In the '60s, theologian and prophet Francis Schaeffer posed this question to Christians. Analyzing events in history and foretelling what was coming to our nation, he warned us of this implosion while calling us to engage our culture and beseech God for divine intervention.

Christians can no longer settle for "status quo" religion with neatly packaged, sanitized, inspirational programs and services while ignoring the epidemic of Christians being persecuted and Western civilization crumbling. In England, the former archbishop of Canterbury said, "Christianity is facing extinction in Great Britain."

We are currently engaged in a titanic, unprecedented struggle with forces of evil and must categorically reject wishful thinking that this is simply temporary, cyclical or manageable. We are at a tipping point where either we experience a divine intervention of God in a Third Great Awakening, or we will witness the fulfillment of A.W. Tozer's prophetic warning: "Historians will conclude that we of the 20th century had the genius to create a great civilization but we lacked the moral wisdom to preserve it."

One Word Captures Our Charge

In Matthew 24 and Mark 13, Jesus told us the signs of the end of the age. He basically summed everything up with these words, "He who perseveres till the end will be saved" (Matthew 24:13; Mark13:13).

There simply are no shortcuts in difficult days. We must draw upon the grace of God and make a quality decision that we will persevere.

Currently I'm reading "Letter to the American Church" by Eric Metaxas, telling us how Dietrich Bonhoffer persevered as a prophetic voice in Nazi Germany. Similarly, Winston Churchill and his perseverance is highlighted in"The Churchill Factor" as this towering figure of the 20th century literally saved Western civilization from extinction.

When his fellow countrymen and Cabinet were capitulating to Hitler and his war machine, Churchill told them to persevere, to fight and not to negotiate. "If this long island story of ours is to end at last, let it end only when each one of us lies choking in his own blood upon the ground!" With this almost Shakespearean climax, he rallied them to press on till victory was theirs.

Here's the deal: Amidst the relentless attacks on Trump, he never gives up. May we emulate his example as we pray for him and our nation in this time of chaos, confusion and corruption. Let us repent as the people of Nineveh did and remember Jeremiah's words, "If you have raced with men on foot and they have worn you out, how can you compete with horses?" (Jeremiah12:5)

