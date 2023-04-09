9 in 10 Americans oppose this deadly Biden policy!

Nearly nine in 10 Americans oppose a policy of the Biden administration that is so lethal that it results in one dead American every seven minutes.

That's from a new polling from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, which contacted more than 1,000 likely general election voters from April 11-14.

It found that 87.5% of voters say "they are concerned about the large quantity of fentanyl and other illegal drugs being brought across the southern U.S. border."

TRENDING: Our founders' economic advice to Biden and a runaway Congress

While drugs long have been pushed onto American victims across the Mexican border, it was Biden, on taking office, who destroyed virtually every facet of the carefully constructed border security plan installed by President Trump.

His moves, like the cancellation of already contracted border wall construction, also sent the message to millions of migrants that the American society – and all of its financial benefits – were available for the taking.

Along with the surge of millions of illegal aliens who immediately took aim at the U.S. were drug dealers who by now have shipped tons of deadly chemicals into the U.S.

Among those is fentanyl.

Do the government powers that be want you DEAD? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (231 Votes) 3% (7 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The poll revealed 63.6% of the respondents are "very concerned" about the policies that allow fentanyl to be smuggled into the U.S., and another 23.9% said they are "somewhat concerned."

Among Democrats, 82% expressed concern, 84.1% of independents said the same, and 94.7% of Republicans expressed concern.

"The huge numbers of voters, from all political parties, showing concern on this issue should be a wake-up call to every politician and bureaucrat in Washington D.C. How many more Americans have to die before the federal government takes the threat of fentanyl streaming across our southern border seriously? Every 7 minutes another American dies from a fentanyl overdose, and month after month we hear of no real solutions coming out of D.C,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States and organizer of the upcoming HOW MANY MORE? Rally in Austin, Texas.

"Thankfully states are starting to step up, with the Texas legislature now considering legislation that would allow the state to aggressively address the drug cartels free rein at the border."

Meckler is an organizer of the coming rally, where he'll be joined by Ted Nugent, Rep. Chip Roy, Lara Logan and others.

The event is April 29 at the Texas Capitol in Austin.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Although millions of American parents send their precious children off to public school every day, imagining their kids’ days will be filled with reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, sports and music, they’re not only in for a shock – but for total BETRAYAL. Today’s “public” (government) schools have become far-left ideological, political and religious indoctrination centers aimed at reprogramming and transforming America’s children.

Kids are being taught to HATE their own country and to see themselves and their parents as racists – or victims of racists. They are sexualized and corrupted, and many are groomed into the dark LGBT world, with almost 6,000 schools prohibiting parents from even hearing about their child’s transgender “transition.” In between all the far-left indoctrination and sexual corruption, teachers take time to scare children to death about the near-term end of life on earth due to “catastrophic climate change.” Another lie. But it’s all classic Marxism/communism, with even the “3 R’s” – reading, writing and arithmetic – now being corrupted with “woke,” “1984”-style madness.

Perhaps never has the true threat of today’s U.S. public school system been exposed as in the sensational April issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE GREATEST BETRAYAL: How Marxism and madness have taken over America’s public school system.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!