Aaron Rodgers' NFL future finally decided in bombshell trade deal

(FOX NEWS) -- Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers appears to be over and following in the path of his predecessor, Brett Favre, is seemingly a part of the four-time NFL MVP’s journey.

Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade months in the making, according to multiple reports.

The full trade, per ESPN, is the Jets receiving Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays this season.

