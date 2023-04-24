A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Aaron Rodgers' NFL future finally decided in bombshell trade deal

Star quarterback appears to be leaving Green Bay Packers for N.Y. Jets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2023 at 7:24pm
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a game against the Washington Redskins on Dec. 8, 2019 (Wikimedia Commons)

(FOX NEWS) -- Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers appears to be over and following in the path of his predecessor, Brett Favre, is seemingly a part of the four-time NFL MVP’s journey.

Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade months in the making, according to multiple reports.

The full trade, per ESPN, is the Jets receiving Rodgers, the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays this season.

Read the full story ›

