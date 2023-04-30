Activists invite consumers to complain about TV show mixing nude adults with kids

A faith-based organization in the United Kingdom, Christian Concern, is openly inviting members of the public to file complaints about a new television show that mixes nude adults, men and women, with children.

The show is a spinoff from "Naked Attraction" and is on the U.K.'s Channel 4. It launched its agenda with its programs featuring "naked men and women standing in front of another adult, in order to decide which one they would like to form a relationship with."

Now the channel is involving "children."

The programmers' "Naked Education" now shows "adults exposing themselves and parading in front of children as young as 14…"

"The adults chat with the children about their bodies and especially their sexual organs. With smiling faces, nakedly and unashamedly, these adults are connecting with these children and 'helping' them to feel positive about their own bodies," Christian Concern reported.

While education about the dangers of pornography would be appropriate, the report said, this has, "Hiding in plain sight, is what many believe to be the first stages of the grooming of children. It is a clear move towards the public acceptance of adults being naked with children."

There is a video interview a spokesman for Christian Concern posted online, but it cannot be embedded in this story because of its objectionable imagery.

The Christian Concern report said, "If a schoolteacher was informed that a child in their class, had been introduced by their parents to adults who exposed their sexual parts to that child, to talk about them and 'educate' them about 'body positivity,' this would undoubtedly be seen as a serious safeguarding issue," it said.

Further, "an adult who inappropriately exposed themselves would be barred from work with children."

The children appearing in the early programming, in their early teens, reacted with "much giggling" and "embarrassment," the report said.

"Bobbi (14) is filmed saying 'Oh this is really happening!' Having at first been overtaken by giggles Millie (16) says 'I couldn’t look at them' and then is led in an interview to say, 'It’s so great to see that actually no bodies are the same.' Elliot (15) is asked by the presenter, 'You’ve got four naked people standing in front of you. Is this a new experience for you?' Elliot comments later 'It is quite a daunting experience isn’t it?'"

The report questions whether the programming actually crosses the line to "indecent exposure," and pointed out that the law does not allow for someone to "groom children."

"Is there any level of appreciation in a 14-year-old, which we can accept would allow them or their parents the right to give genuine consent to be interactively engaged by naked adults for education? Adults who would be cheerfully talking about their exposed genitals," the report said.

The report noted there have been more than 1,000 complaints about the programming to Ofcom, the nation's regulator, already.

"What if thousands more complained and took some action?" it asked. "Continued silence about the sexualization of children in education settings or in the media is not acceptable."

It provided addressed to which to address those concerns:

Ofcom: the broadcasting regulator: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/complaints

NSPCC to contact about ‘Child Abuse in Education’: Email [email protected]

