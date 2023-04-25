A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S. WorldIN MEMORIAM
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Actor, singer and leftist activist Harry Belafonte dead

Considered among most successful Caribbean-American music stars of all time

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Harry Belafonte in a 1958 interview (Video screenshot)

Harry Belafonte in a 1958 interview (Video screenshot)

(DEADLINE) -- Harry Belafonte, the actor, singer and civil rights trailblazer, died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, with his wife Pamela by his side. He was 96.

Belafonte is considered among the most successful Caribbean-American music stars of all time and one of the first Black leading men in Hollywood, making a name for himself during the 1950s and '60s. An activist and social campaigner by nature, he was an early supporter of the Civil Rights movement and became a major figure in the American social and political history of the 20th century.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He was a confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and backed many historic political and social causes and events, including the anti-apartheid movement, equal rights for women, juvenile justice, climate change and the decolonization of Africa. He was one of the organizers of the 1963 March on Washington, leading a delegation of Hollywood including best friend Sidney Poitier, as well as Paul Newman, Sammy Davis Jr, Marlon Brando, Rita Moreno, Tony Curtis and many others.

TRENDING: Our founders' economic advice to Biden and a runaway Congress

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow sheds more than 300 points as investors' bank fears return
Biden's EPA has ultimatum for U.S. coal plants: Use 'pointless, difficult' tech or shut down
Lawmaker: Force doctors to do trans procedures, hold them 'accountable' if they won't
Trudeau says he 'never' forced anyone to get vaccinated, despite enforcing vax mandates
Woman loves 'ultra-conservative' trend inspired by 1950s, gets called 'alt-right extremist' by some
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×