A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health U.S. WireTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hollywood superstar shocks her fans with 'disgusting' detail spotted in magazine photo

'Gotta stay relevant somehow'

Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal By Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal
Published April 19, 2023 at 9:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Actress Rachel McAdams ensured her armpit hair was not edited out of a recent photo shoot.

The star of films such as “The Notebook,” “Wedding Crashers” and “Mean Girls” was shown lying on a sofa with her unshaven underarm on full display.

That was by design, according to Bustle, which conducted the photo shoot and said McAdams requested the outlet edit the photos as little as possible.

The 44-year-old, who was arguably Hollywood’s biggest “it” girl of the early 2000s, explained she wanted the world to see what a woman in her mid-40s with two young children looks like.

In response to a question about a 2017 photo shoot in which she posed alongside a breast milk pump, McAdams told Bustle, “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth."

TRENDING: Truth about slavery to counter leftist lies

McAdams' body hair drew mixed reactions on Twitter from both men and women.

While some who came across the photo saw nothing wrong with it, others argued there was nothing to like.

Do you have a problem with Rachel McAdams displaying her armpit hair in the photo?

One Twitter user described the image as "tasteless," while another simply found it "disgusting."

One person who came across the image wondered if Ryan Gosling's character in "The Notebook" would have approved: "I think this would cause Noah to rethink all of his effort and we never would’ve had The Notebook."

McAdams is currently promoting her upcoming film “Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.”

The film, which is based on Judy Blume’s 1970 novel of the same name, will hit theaters on April 28.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×